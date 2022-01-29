4,267 Shares in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Acquired by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXLS. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in ExlService by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ExlService by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $3,582,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total value of $33,322.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,860. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $118.09 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.39 and a 12 month high of $146.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.86. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.55 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.50.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

