Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Position Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,924,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255,329 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,154,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,162,000 after buying an additional 2,212,470 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,752,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,425,000 after buying an additional 818,387 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,002,000 after purchasing an additional 673,392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 136.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,937,000 after purchasing an additional 589,682 shares during the period.

VTEB opened at $53.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average of $54.93. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

