Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Shares in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 161,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,591,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,984,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,477,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,275,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $12,808,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.75.

