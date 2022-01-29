Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,137 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,087 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 126.5% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 12 month low of $47.07 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average of $56.02.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

