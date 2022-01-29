Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,372 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $12,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $65.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $61.35 and a one year high of $84.70. The company has a market cap of $120.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

