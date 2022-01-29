The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $70.13 Million Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,400,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $70,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 37,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 707,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,431,000 after purchasing an additional 52,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EBS. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.17.

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $127.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day moving average is $51.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($2.71). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard S. Lindahl purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $112,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.