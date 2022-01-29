The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 278,899 Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 75.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 647,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,899 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $79,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities raised Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.81.

LSPD stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average of $76.63. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

