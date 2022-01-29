The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,825,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,151,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 555,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,679,000 after purchasing an additional 35,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.05.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.99, for a total value of $25,623.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,382 shares of company stock worth $1,071,931 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $208.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.06. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.98 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

