Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $909,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABG stock opened at $156.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.96 and a 1-year high of $230.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.77.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $1.00. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

