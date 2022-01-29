Harrell Investment Partners LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,018 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,176,752,000 after acquiring an additional 663,802 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,484,422,000 after acquiring an additional 946,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after acquiring an additional 849,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,386 shares of company stock worth $6,485,801 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.92.

NYSE:V opened at $228.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $438.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

