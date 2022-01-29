Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 327,071 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,187,860 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 327,071 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 0.7% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $428,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $264.00 to $271.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.33.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $245.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $256.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.59. The stock has a market cap of $158.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.