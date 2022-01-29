First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 1,862.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,893,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. increased its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 10,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $512,000.

NASDAQ FCAL traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.11. 31,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,825. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.83. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.06 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

