American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,569,037 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 969,096 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in American Express were worth $262,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 111.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 230 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 30.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.11.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $177.06 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $115.81 and a 1-year high of $189.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.88. The company has a market capitalization of $137.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.97%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.