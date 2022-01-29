Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives $30.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,140,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.87. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.58.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $36,362.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 2,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $37,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $746,849. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,855,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,619,000 after buying an additional 151,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,047,000 after buying an additional 770,922 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,514,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,852,000 after buying an additional 806,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,704,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,250,000 after buying an additional 351,334 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,907,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,044,000 after buying an additional 519,273 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

