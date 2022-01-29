Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Short Interest Update

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 1,632.4% from the December 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

LFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Shares of LFT remained flat at $$3.12 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 99,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,696. Lument Finance Trust has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $4.48. The company has a market cap of $77.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 24.30 and a quick ratio of 24.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lument Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,723 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 31,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 41,243 shares in the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

