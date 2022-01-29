Short Interest in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Expands By 1,483.3%

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a growth of 1,483.3% from the December 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 233.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

Shares of KBWR stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.50. 18,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,579. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.79 and a fifty-two week high of $70.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.00.

