WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Trading Down 1.1%

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) shares traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.60 and last traded at $20.62. 8,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 29,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCBR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $392,000.

