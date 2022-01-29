Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGLT) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VGLT)’s stock price rose 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $86.61 and last traded at $86.45. Approximately 2,995,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,561,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.59 and a 200 day moving average of $89.16.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.