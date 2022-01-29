Brokerages Set Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) PT at $16.50

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In related news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of Investors Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,636,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISBC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the second quarter worth $155,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 266.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

ISBC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,307. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.06. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $17.67.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.80%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

