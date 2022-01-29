McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MKC opened at $98.23 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $99.15. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.90.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MKC. TheStreet upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.