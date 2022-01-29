Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $210.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.99.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $170.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.75. Apple has a 1-year low of $116.21 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

