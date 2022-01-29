Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given New $185.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.99.

Shares of AAPL opened at $170.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.37 and a 200 day moving average of $155.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

