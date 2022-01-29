Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $12.96 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,793 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth $390,832,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,507,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,660,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,114 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 39.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,288 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 18.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,517,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,606 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $62.58 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.45. The firm has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.