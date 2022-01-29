Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 724,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,727 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $15,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 65.9% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 425.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 845.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stratasys alerts:

SSYS stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.63. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $159.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSYS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Stratasys from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Stratasys from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.