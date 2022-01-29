Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,131,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $93,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,126,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 116,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $3,625,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

TSEM stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.31. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $41.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

