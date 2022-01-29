Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) by 325.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,213,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458,633 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $94,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $1,458,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $18,632,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $591,000. Phoenician Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter worth about $5,966,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vimeo during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,056,000.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Shares of VMEOV stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.08 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day moving average of $52.08.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.