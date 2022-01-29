iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,501 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period.

BATS:GOVT opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.54.

