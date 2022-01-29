Digital Fitness Price Up 5.4% Over Last Week (DEFIT)

Digital Fitness (CURRENCY:DEFIT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 29th. During the last seven days, Digital Fitness has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Digital Fitness coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Fitness has a total market capitalization of $616,629.97 and $8,422.00 worth of Digital Fitness was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digital Fitness alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00049156 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.85 or 0.06785355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00055340 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,649.04 or 0.99990998 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Digital Fitness Coin Profile

Digital Fitness’ total supply is 49,994,757 coins and its circulating supply is 24,430,265 coins. Digital Fitness’ official Twitter account is @360wellnessapp

Buying and Selling Digital Fitness

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fitness directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fitness should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Fitness using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fitness and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.