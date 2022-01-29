Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,134 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $62,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,716 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 410.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,692,000 after purchasing an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.93.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $239.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.49. The company has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.40 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

