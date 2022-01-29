The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 2,402 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Booking were worth $85,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,256,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Booking by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Booking by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Booking by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in Booking by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,412.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $99.08 billion, a PE ratio of 263.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,322.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,327.27. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,938.80 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,769.00.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.