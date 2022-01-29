The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 406,888 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,964,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 406,888 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $93,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,727,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,283,000 after acquiring an additional 58,427 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 6,572,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,822 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,793,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,127 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,974,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,976,000 after acquiring an additional 167,985 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 4,820,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,054,000 after acquiring an additional 940,253 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

NYSE:TECK opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.27. Teck Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.40. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0399 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.68%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.