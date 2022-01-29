Scotia Capital Inc. Invests $200,000 in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,225 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZION shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.59.

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $82,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,669 in the last three months. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $68.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $71.21.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $325.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.