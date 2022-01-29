Bank of Nova Scotia Has $5.11 Million Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 9,206.3% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 23,476 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $590,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 22.3% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 299,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after buying an additional 54,642 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 11.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.6% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KR opened at $43.47 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

