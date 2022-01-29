TimeScale Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TimeScale Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,065 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.4% of TimeScale Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. TimeScale Financial Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $308.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.57.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Fundamental Research increased their price target on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $354.47.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.