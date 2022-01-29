Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 2,063 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 14.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 236,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after buying an additional 29,201 shares during the period. 59.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

Shares of STBA opened at $30.53 on Friday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 31.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.70%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

