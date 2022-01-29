Assetmark Inc. Acquires Shares of 86,865 Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 86,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,547,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after purchasing an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.74.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $756.90 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

HE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

In related news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

