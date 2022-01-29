Assetmark Inc. Sells 108,626 Shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 61.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,626 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPHY. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,618,000. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,498,000 after buying an additional 35,681 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPHY opened at $50.23 on Friday. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $56.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $51.77.

