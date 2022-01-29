Assetmark Inc. Sells 80,498 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 41.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,498 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $135,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 313.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $158,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.62.

