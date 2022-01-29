Assetmark Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 626.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,701 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Exelon by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,647 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 22.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 61,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.51. The firm has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho began coverage on Exelon in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

In related news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

