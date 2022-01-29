Assetmark Inc. Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,811 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 49.8% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $38.72 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $38.15 and a 1-year high of $47.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.61.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.831 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67.

