The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 65.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,598,348 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,928,671 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.14% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $217,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

NYSE:TD opened at $78.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $56.37 and a 1-year high of $83.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.25.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.6958 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.