BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BayCom had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

NASDAQ BCML traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.17. 11,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,025. BayCom has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Get BayCom alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCML. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 116.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 13.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BayCom in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BayCom by 37.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.