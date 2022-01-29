Dover (NYSE:DOV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Dover (NYSE:DOV) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS.

NYSE:DOV traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,803. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.34 and a 200 day moving average of $169.83. The company has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. Dover has a 1 year low of $115.88 and a 1 year high of $184.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

DOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research began coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.08.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

