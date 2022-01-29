The National Security Group, Inc. (NSEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 8th

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th.

The National Security Group has increased its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years.

Shares of The National Security Group stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.64 million, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.39. The National Security Group has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

The National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The National Security Group had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $16.67 million for the quarter.

About The National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through two segments: Property & Casualty (P&C) Insurance, and Life Insurance. The P&C Insurance segment, through the National Security Fire and Casualty, and Omega One Insurance Company, primarily writes personal lines dwelling coverage including dwelling fire and windstorm, homeowners, and mobile home owners lines of insurance.

