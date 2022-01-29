HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

HomeStreet has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect HomeStreet to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Shares of HMST opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. HomeStreet has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $57.40. The stock has a market cap of $980.17 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HomeStreet stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.11% of HomeStreet worth $17,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

