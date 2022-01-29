Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Donaldson has raised its dividend by 16.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 36 years. Donaldson has a payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Donaldson to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.6%.

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $54.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,440 shares of company stock worth $833,473. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Donaldson stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 336.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,092 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

