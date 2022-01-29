Ball (NYSE:BLL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ball (NYSE:BLL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $93.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. Ball has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

BLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.69.

In other news, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

