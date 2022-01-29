Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Cass Information Systems has increased its dividend payment by 6.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $40.15 on Friday. Cass Information Systems has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.16.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Cass Information Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cass Information Systems by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 77.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 41.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 6.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.