Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ) Shares Down 1.6%

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQJ)’s share price traded down 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.67 and last traded at $27.74. 508,481 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 553,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.61.

