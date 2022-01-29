Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $4.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.76. Abbott Laboratories also updated its Q1 guidance to at least $1.50 EPS.

ABT opened at $125.35 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $221.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.65%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the healthcare product maker to purchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. SVB Leerink reissued a market perform rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $132.28 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.49.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,308,658.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock valued at $9,173,208. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

